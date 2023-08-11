Critically shortened telomeres are known to be a key limiting factor in successful CAR T-cell immunotherapy, with cells from older patients tending to have shorter telomeres with reduced dividing capacity. As such, these cells are unable to fully eliminate malignancies and provide durable and persistent protection against cancer. So, what if you could lengthen these DNA-protein structures found at the end of chromosomes during the ex-vivo manufacturing of CAR T cells, i.e., before they are put back into the body, so increasing their potency against disease? Newly-launched firm Telos Biotech – a subsidiary company of Cambrian Bio – believes you can, with its patent-protected recombinant protein, Telovance, promising to shake up the cell therapy field.

Biopharma sees $105.4B in deal value and $37.6B in M&As in first seven months of 2023

The June dip in biopharma deal value was short-lived, with July seeing 106 deals worth $17.57 billion, up 72.03% from $10.22 billion in July 2022. In the first seven months of 2023 there were 778 deals completed worth $105.39 billion, compared to 995 deals worth $105.9 billion during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.48% by value and a decrease of 21.8% by volume.

Newco news: China’s Biocity expands to US with pipeline of bispecific antibodies and ADCs

Biocity Biopharmaceutics Co. Ltd. is advancing its pipeline of differentiated, modality-independent therapeutics for oncology that include small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The Wuxi, China-headquartered company is focused on first-in-class molecules for different modalities that can be combined with other treatments. Founded in December 2017 by Chinese returnees, Biocity’s strategy is to focus on China first and then find global pharma partners for the rest of the world. The lead molecule SC-0062, a selective oral endothelin A receptor antagonist, is in phase II trials in IgA nephropathy and diabetic kidney disease in China.

Fed Circuit: PTAB must explain the rationale behind its decisions

“Show us your work” is basically the message the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit sent to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) when it vacated a decision by the board in an ex parte review of rejected patent claims submitted by Theripion Inc. While the Aug. 10 Federal Circuit opinion that remanded the case is nonprecedential, the appellate court made it clear that the PTAB must explain its reasoning for whatever conclusions it reaches.

Oricell clears IND hurdle for homegrown CAR T in China

Oricell Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has become the latest Chinese biotech to advance an independently developed CAR T therapy, announcing Aug. 10 that China’s regulatory body gave IND approval for Oricar-017. Oricar-017 is the Shanghai-based biotech’s GPRC5D-directed CAR T therapy developed to treat patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). The NMPA’s approval makes Oricar-017 the first of G protein-coupled receptor-directed cell therapies to reach clinical trials in China. Known to be overexpressed in MM cells, GPRC5D has emerged as a promising target for r/r MM. Oricar-017 also gained the U.S. FDA’s orphan drug designation in October 2022.

Also in the news

