Tempest blows up PPAR teapot with hot PPAR data in HCC

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. has begun the hunt for a phase III partner to help reach the market with TPST-1120, the oral selective peroxisome-proliferator activated receptor-alpha (PPAR-alpha) antagonist that showed clinical superiority on multiple study endpoints in phase Ib/II as an add-on in first-line unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).