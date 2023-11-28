Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Chengdu, China, and Vanotech Ltd., of Rockaway, N.J. KH-631 Recombinant adeno-associated virus vector that encodes a human VEGF receptor fusion protein Wet age-related macular degeneration First patient dosed in VAN-2201 study 11/22/2023
Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Rockville, Md. Mazdutide (IBI-362) Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist Type 2 diabetes Mazdutide significantly reduced HbA1c levels compared with placebo (p<0.0001); significantly reduced fasting plasma glucose and 2-hour postprandial glucose; 16% with mazdutide 3 mg, 29.2% with mazdutide 4.5 mg and 49% with mazdutide 6 mg achieved body weight loss of ≥5% and HbA1c of <7% (12.0% with dulaglutide and 0 with placebo) at week 20; safe and well-tolerated; no investigator-judged study drug-related serious adverse event occurred; no severe hypoglycemia events; no signal of increased cardiovascular risk; results published in Diabetes Care 11/27/2023
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney Paxalisib Brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway Brain metastases Ongoing study in combination with radiotherapy demonstrated radiographic response in MRI scan after 3 months treatment; 99% reduction in the amount of ctDNA with PIK3CA mutation compared to baseline was detected 11/22/2023
Micurx Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., of Shanghai MRX-5 New type of benzodiazepine antibiotics Non-tuberculous mycobacteria First subject enrolled 11/21/2023

Phase II

Phase III

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.

