|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
Phase I
|Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Chengdu, China, and Vanotech Ltd., of Rockaway, N.J.
|KH-631
|Recombinant adeno-associated virus vector that encodes a human VEGF receptor fusion protein
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|First patient dosed in VAN-2201 study
|11/22/2023
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Rockville, Md.
|Mazdutide (IBI-362)
|Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist
|Type 2 diabetes
|Mazdutide significantly reduced HbA1c levels compared with placebo (p<0.0001); significantly reduced fasting plasma glucose and 2-hour postprandial glucose; 16% with mazdutide 3 mg, 29.2% with mazdutide 4.5 mg and 49% with mazdutide 6 mg achieved body weight loss of ≥5% and HbA1c of <7% (12.0% with dulaglutide and 0 with placebo) at week 20; safe and well-tolerated; no investigator-judged study drug-related serious adverse event occurred; no severe hypoglycemia events; no signal of increased cardiovascular risk; results published in Diabetes Care
|11/27/2023
|Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney
|Paxalisib
|Brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway
|Brain metastases
|Ongoing study in combination with radiotherapy demonstrated radiographic response in MRI scan after 3 months treatment; 99% reduction in the amount of ctDNA with PIK3CA mutation compared to baseline was detected
|11/22/2023
|Micurx Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., of Shanghai
|MRX-5
|New type of benzodiazepine antibiotics
|Non-tuberculous mycobacteria
|First subject enrolled
|11/21/2023
Phase II
Phase III
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.