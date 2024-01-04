BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, January 4, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Researchers develop bidirectional brain-computer interface for ‘bionic suit’
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Patents
Researchers develop bidirectional brain-computer interface for ‘bionic suit’
Jan. 4, 2024
By
Simon Kerton
Researchers from three California-based institutions are seeking patent protection for systems, devices and methods that allow brain-controlled limb movement and sensation.
Orthopedics
U.S.
Patents