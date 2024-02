FDA issues patent term extension data for multiple devices

The U.S. FDA has posted information on the regulatory review period for several medical devices that incorporate patented inventions, such as the determination for the Simplify artificial cervical disc by Simplify Medical Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif. According to the FDA, the company seeks to tack nearly 1,100 days back on to the patent in question, an additional three years that may play a significant role in the company’s attempt to monetize the patent in question.