Neurology/Psychiatric

Neuron-driven extracellular matrix response is protective in ALS

In cell and animal models of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the expression of toxic dipeptides in neurons led to changes in the extracellular matrix (ECM) as a protective response. The authors wrote that their findings, which appeared in Nature Neuroscience on Feb. 29, 2024, could suggest new strategies for how to approach ALS.