Australia looks to digital strategies for better elder care

Australia’s Department of Health has released a new Aged Care Digital Strategy to increase the use of digital technology to enhance the care and wellbeing of older people in aged care facilities. By 2062, the number of people over 65 is expected to more than double, and the number of people over the age of 85 will more than triple. Australia’s aged care workforce is already under strain and will need to increase to meet this demand, a 2023 intergenerational report said.