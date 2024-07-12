Shares of Immutep Ltd. were trading up 13% on Nasdaq following a readout from the phase IIb Tacti-003 study showing its soluble LAG-3 fusion protein, eftilagimod alfa, produced a promising response rate when used in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients with negative PD-L1 expression. Based on the results, the Sydney-based company anticipates meeting with regulatory authorities to advance a non-chemotherapeutic option for this patient population.

Sensorion, others continue the charge in hearing loss

As Sensorion SA prepares to discuss SENS-401 (arazasetron) for hearing loss July 13 at the International Conference on Cochlear Implants and Other Implantable Technologies in Vancouver, British Columbia, activity in the space continues to grow. This year Montpellier, France-based Sensorion offered data from a phase II proof-of-concept study with the drug, where a number of players are advancing therapies. Developers especially have shown interest in preventing hearing loss caused by cisplatin chemotherapy.

A gene therapy could restore hearing in adults

Patients with congenital hearing loss could benefit from a gene therapy currently in development. Although there are approaches that could reverse the process in children and young people before it becomes severe, so far, adults do not have any treatment that prevents the progressive deterioration of auditory sensory cells caused by this disease. “The cells that are affected over time degenerate and become severely damaged. So, when you intervene late, some of the cells may not be able to respond to your intervention anymore. The cells damaged no longer respond to the editing therapy,” Zheng-Yi Chen told BioWorld.

Biopharma deals bring in $97B in first half of 2024, outpacing last year

Biopharma deal value in June decreased to $12.82 billion, down from $18.76 billion in May, $15.28 billion in April, and $27.9 billion in January. However, total deals from January through June are trending higher than last year, with $97.09 billion raised in the first half of 2024, up 10.5% from the $87.82 billion in the same period in 2023.

Newco news: Pan Cancer T taking T-cell therapies into solid tumors

New company Pan Cancer T BV is preparing for a clinical trial of a next-generation T-cell receptor-engineered T cell it has designed to remove the current barriers and make T-cell therapies effective in treating solid tumors. Its products have two distinguishing features: They are targeted at antigens the company has shown are exclusively and robustly expressed by multiple solid cancers, and they have a minor genetic modification that enhances the durability of autologous TCR-Ts in the tumor microenvironment after they are administered back into a patient. Rotterdam, Netherlands-based Pan Cancer T has just closed a €4.25 million (US$4.6 million) extension to its seed round, bringing total funding to date to €11 million.

Also in the news

