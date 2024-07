Biopharma financings 2Q24

Despite Q2 drop, 2024 H1 biopharma financings near full-year 2023

Biopharma firms raised a total of $22.94 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024. Although a 51% decline from Q1's $47.25 billion, with more than $70 billion raised in the first half of the year, financings in 2024 are already approaching 2023’s full-year total of $70.97 billion. Biopharma financings in the first half of 2024 reached $70.19 billion, marking a 130% increase over the first half of 2023. Only the first half of 2021, which saw $71.58 billion raised, has been higher.