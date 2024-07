Biopharma deals 2Q24

Biopharma M&A values double from last year, reach $67.44B in 1H24

In the first half of 2024 (1H24), biopharma deal and M&A values have outpaced those of last year. Deal values reached $97.59 billion through June this year, marking an 11% increase from 1H23 and setting a new record for the highest amount raised in the first half of any year, according to BioWorld. Additionally, biopharma M&As more than doubled, soaring from $29.59 billion in the first half of 2023 to $67.44 billion in the same period this year.