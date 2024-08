Biopharma financings July 2024

Biopharma funding doubles in 2024, reaching $73.76B through July

Biopharma financings soared to $73.76 billion in the first seven months of 2024, marking a substantial 102% jump compared to the $36.47 billion accumulated in the same period in 2023. This amount places 2024 just behind the record-setting years of 2020 ($80.42 billion) and 2021 ($80.74 billion) in terms of funds raised through July. The $2.04 billion secured in July also is an increase from the $1.87 billion raised in June.