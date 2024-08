Mediwound takes Next step toward global commercialization

Mediwound Ltd. reported that the Nexobrid expanded treatment access protocol achieved complete debridement in 94.9% of adults and all children treated and removed all eschar within 24 hours. The results put more power behind a partnership with Vericel Corp. that introduced Nexobrid, an enzymatic debridement agent for severe thermal burns, into the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2023 and increases the likelihood of an indication expansion into pediatrics.