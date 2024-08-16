BioWorld - Friday, August 16, 2024
Cancer

GP-2250 exerts antitumoral effects by impacting tumor metabolism

Aug. 16, 2024
Researchers have developed and tested a taurultam-derived oxathiazine compound, GP-2250, for the potential treatment of ovarian cancer. Taurolidine, a substance derived from the amino acid taurine, has been shown to have antiproliferative and antineoplastic activity in vitro and in vivo against various cancer types. GP-2250 was tested in vitro in several ovarian cancer cell lines, as well as in vivo as a monotherapy and in combination with standard-of-care drugs and PARP inhibitors.
