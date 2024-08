Cancer

Monopar’s MNPR-101-Lu receives Australian HREC clearance for trial in advanced cancers

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has received Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) clearance in Australia to initiate a phase I therapeutic trial of its novel radiopharmaceutical MNPR-101-Lu. MNPR-101-Lu combines the therapeutic radioisotope lutetium-177 (Lu-177) with Monopar’s proprietary first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody MNPR-101, which is highly selective against the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR).