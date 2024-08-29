Cumulus Oncology Ltd. is in the thick of raising a $50 million series A round as its model of sourcing novel drug targets emerging from academia, shaping them up for clinical development, and spinning them into startups, gathers pace. At the same time, Nodus Oncology Ltd., the first spinout created around an acquired asset, has just reached in vivo proof of concept with its lead DNA damage response inhibitor, and it, too, is looking to raise a series A to take the program through to the end of phase I. Cumulus says it has discovered a series of selective and potent small molecules against GPR68, which it is moving into an accelerated optimization phase. This program will then be placed in Cumulus’ second spinout, GIO Therapeutics AG, which will also be the repository for other GPCR programs, both in oncology and inflammatory diseases. (GIO stands for GPCRs in Inflammation and Oncology).

How US politics could shape the future of biopharma

During a webinar arranged by Demy-Colton, panelists discussed a wide range of potential outcomes that might occur depending on which political party ends up in power next year. From tweaks to the Inflation Reduction Act to corporate tax rates to the Federal Trade Commission's regulation of mergers and acquisitions, there’s potential for the government to have substantial effects on the drug development industry.

ARDD 2024: Back to the future in the times of aging research

Since the publication of The Hallmarks of Aging in 2013, aging research has exploded. The field now has more than 300,000 articles on the biological signals of the effect of time on the body. What would Marty McFly, the legendary character from the Back to the Future saga who traveled with his DeLorean time machine from the ‘80s to the ‘50s, think if he visited 2024 and saw laboratories experimenting with techniques to turn back the biological clocks of cells or increase the lifespan of rejuvenated mice? Perhaps the McFly of 2034 would be happy to see that humans continue to age if we do so in a healthier way. Or maybe the McFly of 2044 will see advances in aging-related diseases that we have not yet imagined. These achievements could be presented in future editions of the Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting (ARDD).

Navigator raises $100M in series A for autoimmune drug

Navigator Medicines Inc. is charting a course through the autoimmune disease drug landscape, having raised $100 million in a series A funding round to advance an OX40 ligand (OX40L)-targeted portfolio licensed from South Korea’s Imbiologics Corp. Scotch Plains, N.J.-based Navigator announced Aug. 27 proceeds from the series A round co-led by RA Capital Management and Forbion, as well as the official acquisition of NAV-240 (formerly IMB-101) as part of an OX40L-targeted portfolio from Suwon-si-based Imbiologics. Navigator was founded this year as a subsidiary of Sera Medicines LLC.

Yoltech licenses gene editing therapy to Salubris for $145M

Yoltech Therapeutics Co. Ltd. licensed its PCSK9-targeting gene editing therapeutic, YOLT-101, to Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for mainland China rights in a deal worth ¥1.035 billion (US$145 million). Salubris gains exclusive rights to develop and commercialize YOLT-101 in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). Yoltech will receive an up-front payment and development milestone of ¥205 million, with up to ¥830 million in commercial milestone payments. Salubris will also pay tiered sales-based royalties. YOLT-101 is a single-course in vivo liver base editing therapy being evaluated for patients with high-risk heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and uncontrolled LDL-C levels.

Also in the news

Arcus, Arcutis, Astellas, Bayer, Foundation Medicine, GSK, Jeune Aesthetics, Merus, Neurocrine, Nextrna, Novartis, Nxera, Pfizer, Quotient, Scisparc, Shilpa Medicare, Springworks, Telix, Zuellig