Biopharma deals September 2024

2024 a record year for biopharma deal activity despite September slowdown

Biopharma deals in September amounted to $12.79 billion, marking a 20% drop in value from August’s $15.94 billion. Despite the month-to-month decline, the sector has seen strong momentum throughout the first three quarters of 2024, with total deal values reaching $149.02 billion. This represents a 14% increase from the $130.38 billion recorded during the same period in 2023, with 2024 remaining the highest year-to-date deal value on record for BioWorld.