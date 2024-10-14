BioWorld - Monday, October 14, 2024
Lundbeck gains bexicaserin with $2.6B Longboard buyout

Oct. 14, 2024
By Nuala Moran
H. Lundbeck A/S is to acquire Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. in an all-cash deal valuing the epilepsy specialist at $2.6 billion. The agreed price of $60 per share is a 54% premium to the closing price of Longboard stock (NASDAQ:LBPH) on Oct. 11 and represents the biggest deal in Lundbeck’s 110-year history. The acquisition will give the Copenhagen, Denmark-based pharma company ownership of bexicaserin, which in September entered phase III development in Dravet syndrome. The 5-HT2C agonist has the potential to treat this and other rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, for most of which there are no approved therapies.
