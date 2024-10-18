Astellas Pharma Inc. gained U.S. FDA approval of the first-in-class claudin (CLDN) 18.2-targeted treatment, with Vyloy (zolbetuximab-clzb) now indicated as a first-line therapy for adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

The transmembrane protein CLDN18.2 is one of the most prevalent biomarkers in advanced gastric/GEJ adenocarcinoma. The treatment, a first-in-class CLDN18.2-directed cytolytic antibody that depletes CLDN18.2-positive cells via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity, is to be used in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for first-line treatment of adults whose tumors are CLDN18.2-positive as determined by an FDA-approved test, VENTANA CLDN18 (43-14A) RxDx Assay, from Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland.

The approval follows a complete response letter for zolbetuximab issued in January in which the FDA cited unresolved deficiencies following an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility.

The BLA package included two global phase III studies called Spotlight and Glow in which about 38% of screened patients had tumors that were CLDN18.2-positive, which was defined as 75% or greater tumor cells demonstrating moderate to strong membranous CLDN18 immunohistochemical staining, as determined by the Roche test. Tokyo-based Astellas collaborated with Roche on the companion diagnostic to identify eligible patients.

"While there have been advances in the first-line treatment of locally advanced unresectable and metastatic gastric and GEJ cancers in the last several years, there is still a tremendous unmet need among our patients,” said Samuel Klempner, associated professor of Harvard Medical School and a medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “The approval of Vyloy … brings forward a novel biomarker and new therapy for patients whose tumors are CLDN18.2 positive, and for those on the frontlines of treatment decision-making."

The Spotlight study looked at Vyloy plus mFOLFOX6 (oxaliplatin, leucovirin and fluorouracil) vs. placebo plus mFOLFOX6, while the Glow study looked at Vyloy plus CAPOX (capecitabine and oxaliplatin) vs. placebo plus CAPOX. Both met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival, as well as the overall survival secondary endpoint. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events for Vyloy were nausea, vomiting and decreased appetite.

Vyloy gained approval in Japan in March and in the U.K. in August. The European Commission granted marketing authorization for the EU in September, following the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issuing a positive opinion in July. Also in September, South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety gave the nod, making the U.S. approval the fifth one worldwide.

Zolbetuximab was included in the 2024 edition of Clarivate’s Drugs to Watch report, which estimated $1.14 billion in sales in G7 countries for 2029.