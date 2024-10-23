Immuno-oncology

[177Lu]LNC-1004 enhances the efficacy of anti-PD-L1 therapy in cancer

The combination of radiotherapy with immune checkpoint blockade shows promise for synergistic cancer therapy efficacy. LNC-1004 is a vector targeting fibroblast activation protein (FAP) conjugated with Evans Blue for enhanced tumor uptake and retention. Xiamen University and the National University of Singapore have presented data regarding the [177Lu]LNC-1004 radiopharmaceutical in combination with anti-PD-L1 therapy for the treatment of pan-cancers.