First for Merus, first for NRG1+ cancers: US FDA approves Bizengri

Merus NV gained accelerated U.S. FDA approval of Bizengri (zenocutuzumab) as the first and only targeted therapy indicated for NRG1-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma and non-small-cell lung cancer patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic disease. The approval came about seven months after the FDA accepted the BLA for filing under priority review, and two months ahead of the PDUFA goal date of Feb. 4, 2025, which had been extended by three months in November as the agency reviewed CMC information submitted in response to its request.