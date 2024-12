Bioage tumbles as safety issues halt phase II obesity study

Less than three months after going public via a $227.7 million IPO, shares of Bioage Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) took a hit Dec. 9, losing 77% of their value, as safety concerns prompted the company to halt its phase II trial testing oral obesity candidate azelaprag. The Strides study, launched in July, had been testing azelaprag, an oral apelin receptor agonist licensed from Amgen Inc., as a monotherapy and in combination with GLP-1/GIP therapy Zepbound (tirzepatide, Eli Lilly and Co.) in obesity.