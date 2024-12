Acryl cleared as Korea’s first AI DTx to screen, diagnose depression

South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety cleared Acryl Inc.’s Acryl-D01 as the country’s first AI-based digital therapeutic software solution to aid depression screening and diagnosis on Dec. 20. Approved as a class II software as a medical device, Acryl-D01 utilizes a patient’s medical records to quantify and analyze the individual’s emotional response and assess the probability of having clinical depression based on the data.