Year in review

Competition ticks up to reset the clock for sepsis

When every hour’s delay in treatment increases the risk of death 8%, dialing down time to diagnosis takes on acute urgency for clinicians and regulators. When the disease being treated kills 20% of the global population and 33% of hospitalized patients in the U.S., the market opportunity attracts investors. And when the technology makes breakthroughs possible that cut the time to targeted treatment from days to hours or even minutes, the number of products in development explodes, as the keen competition in sepsis diagnostics covered by BioWorld in 2024 demonstrates.