BioWorld - Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Crossbow reports preclinical data on first development candidate

Dec. 17, 2024
Cathepsin G (CTSG) is overexpressed and aberrantly localized for antigen presentation on acute myeloid leukemia blasts and stem cells compared to normal hematopoietic progenitors. Earlier this year, Crossbow Therapeutics Inc. announced the nomination of its first development candidate, CBX-250, a TCR-mimetic (TCRm) bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) antibody targeting a CTSG peptide-human leukocyte antigen (pHLA) complex and CD3.
