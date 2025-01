FDA inks draft guidance for AI applicable across product centers

Some people may have seen 2024 as the year of artificial intelligence (AI) in med tech, but the FDA is off to a strong start in 2025 with a dual-purpose AI draft guidance. While the draft covers both premarket submissions and life cycle management considerations, the more important consideration is that the FDA’s centers for devices, drugs and biologics have all signed off on the draft, suggesting an agency-wide convergence in thinking about AI.