Incheon team mints new diagnostic test tailored to ‘twindemics’

Researchers have developed a novel point of care (POC) diagnostic that can test for multiple respiratory viral infections simultaneously, including for the flu and COVID-19. The POC diagnostic tool leverages a novel, non-enzymatic signal amplification method, according to study lead Eunjung Kim, professor at Incheon National University (INU), whose team published the findings in Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical online November 2024.