Bio IPO performance 2024

Biopharma IPOs rebound slightly, as class of 2024 lags with a 29% average decline

Modest signs of recovery were seen in the biopharma IPO market in 2024, though activity remains significantly below the levels seen during the 2018-2021 boom. In 2024, 32 biopharma companies went public, a slight increase from 27 in 2023 but a decline from 35 in 2022. These figures pale in comparison to the peak years, with 134 IPOs in 2021, 106 in 2020 and even 65 in 2019. Both the total value and volume of IPOs continue to lag far behind those earlier highs.