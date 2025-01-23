Masimo names med-tech vet Katie Szyman CEO

Masimo Corp. selected Catherine (Katie) Szyman, an industry leader with deep med-tech roots, to guide the company as it seeks to rebuild its reputation and revenues following a gritty two-year battle for control. Current CEO Michelle Brennan will serve as chairman of the Masimo board. Brennan stepped up to lead Masimo after founder and former CEO Joe Kiani resigned following a shareholder vote that ousted him from his position of board chair as part of a protracted proxy battle between Kiani and Politan Capital Management LP.