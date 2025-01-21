Infection

Antigen-agnostic screening unveils new protective antibodies targeting a hidden malaria epitope

Malaria remains a significant global health challenge, causing over 600,000 deaths annually despite existing prevention and treatment measures. Current vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against Plasmodium falciparum, such as RTS,S/AS01 and R21, primarily target the central repeat region of the circumsporozoite protein (CSP) but have shown limited efficacy in completely preventing infection.