Becoming the second drug approved by the U.S. FDA for tenosynovial giant cell tumors (TGCT), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s oral CSF1R inhibitor vimseltinib, newly branded Romvimza, could take significant market share from a competitor in the same class.

A phase III trial showed a higher objective response rate with Romvimza than a separate phase III trial showed with Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.’s Turalio (pexidartinib), and the latter’s label contains a boxed warning on rare but serious and sometimes life-threatening liver side effects. The label for Romvimza contains a warning of those effects, while also mentioning that they have not been observed with Romvimza.

The fast-track and priority review approval came Feb. 14 after market close and three days ahead of the PDUFA date. Romvimza is specifically cleared for adults with symptomatic TGCT for which surgical resection could cause worsening functional limitation or severe morbidity.

Deciphera is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Ono’s shares (TOKYO:4528) closed at ¥1,513.50 (US$9.99), down ¥7 (US4.6 cents) on Feb. 17, the first trading day following the approval.

Ono said Romvimza would be commercially available this week, although pricing information was not disclosed.

Ryota Udagawa, Deciphera’s president and CEO, said Romvimza “has the potential to become the new standard of care” and represents “the second approved therapy discovered using Deciphera’s proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform.”

Prior to Turalio’s approval, the only treatment was surgery, for which the three-year post-surgery recurrence rate is more than 50%. Turalio’s boxed liver injury warning, and the risk evaluation and mitigations strategy (REMS), has left room for more players in the space. According to the REMS, prescribers must continually check patient liver function, both physicians and pharmacies require certifications, and patients must be well informed of the risks. As a result of the concerns, the EMA rejected the Daiichi drug.

Analysts had worried that the boxed warning would be included in Romvimza’s label because it is part of the same class, even though Daiichi had previously said that the toxicity was an off-target effect of the drug. Still, the REMS limitations have created headwinds for patient acceptance of Turalio, creating a market opportunity for Romvimza, which includes warnings of hepatotoxicity, embryo-fetal toxicity, allergic reactions to some ingredients, and increased creatinine, but no REMS.

Romvimza in Motion

Romvimza’s approval was based on both the phase III Motion study and a phase I/II trial of Romvimza.

Preliminary phase Ib/II data in 51 evaluable patients, presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress in 2021, showed that 24 had an objective response rate (ORR) of 47% and 15 had an ORR of 50%. The responses were durable across all cohorts, and Romvimza was well-tolerated. A year later at the same conference, phase I/II data showed 100% of patients had clinical benefit, with a 69% ORR, most of which were achieved within six months. The median duration of treatment was 16.4 months and, again, the drug was well-tolerated.

While the ORR was lower in the later, pivotal phase III Motion study, Romvimza still hit statistical significance in patients with TGCTs not amenable to surgery.

Top-line phase III Motion data from October 2023 showed Romvimza hit the primary endpoint in the intent-to-treat population by showing an ORR at week 25 of 40% vs. 0% for placebo (p<0.0001). It also achieved statistical significance with all key secondary endpoints, including ORR per tumor volume score, active range of motion, physical function, stiffness, quality of life and pain, and it proved well-tolerated with a consistent safety profile, including no evidence of cholestatic hepatotoxicity (CHP). About 6% of patients discontinued treatment due to treatment-emergent adverse events in the Romvimza arm.

By comparison, Tokyo-based Daiichi Sankyo’s Turalio, which was approved for TGCT in 2019, showed in its phase III an ORR of 38% at 25 weeks vs. 0% for placebo.

Motion was a two-part, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating efficacy and safety in patients with no prior anti-CSF1/CSF1R therapy, but allowing for treatment with Novartis AG’s Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) or Tasigna (nilotinib). In the first part, in a 2-to-1 ratio, patients received either 30 mg twice weekly of Romvimza or placebo for 24 weeks. ORR was measured by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1 by blinded independent radiologic review. In the open-label, second part, all patients received treatment with Romvimza.

Deciphera submitted regulatory filings in the EU and the U.S. in April 2024, with the EMA accepting the MAA in July, and the FDA accepting the NDA for priority review in August, assigning a PDUFA date of Feb. 17. Aside from priority review and fast track designations in the U.S., Romvimza also has orphan drug designation in the EU for pigmented villonodular synovitis, a diffuse type of TGCT.

TGCTs are rare, benign, non-life-threatening tumors involving the synovium, bursae and tendon sheath, causing thickening and overgrowth, leading to damage to surrounding tissue and structures of the affected limb. In localized TGCT, smaller joints in the fingers and toes are susceptible, with a global rate of 10 cases per million. In diffuse TGCT, larger joints like the knee are affected in four cases per million.

“TGCT adversely affects the lives of patients, causing significant pain, limited mobility and stiffness,” said Hans Gelderblom, chair of the department of medical oncology at Leiden University Medical Center, following the approval.

Ono merger and competitors

Waltham, Mass.-based Deciphera restructured in November 2021 to focus only on Romvimza and one other product, DCC-3116, a ULK kinase inhibitor currently in a phase I/II for advanced and metastatic solid tumors, while it discontinued its phase II rebastinib program for solid tumors and reduced commercial operations and clinical development for Qinlock (ripretinib). The company also cut its workforce by 35%, or about 140 positions.

Qinlock, a broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFR-alpha inhibitor, gained FDA approval in May 2020 for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors in patients who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. It brought the company $159.1 million in revenue in 2023, an increase of 27% over the prior year.

Deciphera raised $172.5 million in a public offering in 2022, partly to fund development of Romvimza, and brought in another $143.7 million through a public offering in 2023 to complete the phase III Motion study. By 2024, Deciphera merged with Ono Pharmaceutical in a $2.4 billion deal.

Romvimza’s competing products in development include Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd.’s pimicotinib and Synox Therapeutics Ltd.’s emactuzumab, both of which are also colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R) inhibitors.

Merck KGaA gained China rights to pimicotinib in a $605 million deal from December 2023 that includes an option to commercialize the drug globally. Abbisko reported phase III TGCT data from its Maneuver trial last November demonstrating a 54% ORR in those treated with pimicotinib vs. 3.2% for placebo (p<0.0001).

Synox’s parent company, Cellerton Therapeutics Ltd., in-licensed emactuzumab from Roche Holdings AG before Synox took it into a phase III registrational trial in TGCT based on an ORR of 71% in phase II. The first phase III patients from the Tangent trial were dosed with emactuzumab in October 2024.

While Romvimza, pimicotinib and Turalio are all oral agents, emactuzumab is delivered intravenously.