While the discussions and votes at the past two meetings of the U.S. CDC Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) have generated a lot of controversy and resulted in some states and medical groups issuing their own vaccine schedules, the truth is that the newly reconstituted committee’s recommendations to date are still in line with global norms. The ACIP votes Sept. 19 on an annual COVID-19 shot for the 2025-2026 season are a case in point. Although the safety presentation preceding the vote raised more than a few eyebrows, the final recommendation on who should get the booster pretty much maintains the status quo.

Takeda ditches cell therapy business

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is exiting all work in cell therapies and will seek an external partner to advance the company’s research and clinic-ready cell therapy programs, the company said, noting that it is not currently running any clinical trials using cell therapy technology. The company will instead turn its attention to near-term investments into programs that “it believes can deliver transformative therapies to patients at increased speed and scale,” the company said. Preclinical programs include small molecules, biologics and antibody-drug conjugates.

Synendos poised for phase II trial of endocannabinoid modulator

Synendos Therapeutics AG has delivered initial clinical data demonstrating the potential of its lead compound to selectively modulate the endocannabinoid system in the brain and to relieve anxiety symptoms without triggering a psychoactive response. In a phase I trial of SYT-510 in 60 healthy volunteers who were dosed for up to 14 days, plasma and central nervous system levels of the orally administered drug reached levels needed for activity, and the effect on electroencephalograms of brain activity was consistent with that of approved anxiolytic drugs. There were no safety concerns. The results set the scene for a phase II trial that will assess SYT-510’s effect on a range of symptoms of anxiety disorders.

Cancer stocks rebound, outpacing broader markets in Q3 2025

The BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) closed the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 with a 24.15% gain, marking its highest level of the year. Of the stocks tracked on the BCI, 22 recorded gains in Q3, while the other seven experienced declines in share price. The top performer on the index in the three-month period was Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 130%.

Taho submits US NDA for first apixaban oral dissolving film

Taho Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced an NDA submission to the U.S. FDA for TAH-3311, developed as the world’s first oral dissolving film formulation of apixaban, marking a regulatory milestone for the biotech. TAH-3311 is a thin film that dissolves instantly on the tongue without water, making it simpler for patients, especially those with swallowing difficulties, to take blood-thinning medication.

