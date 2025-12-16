Two large deals and an acquisition, all totaling about $4.64 billion, are helping close out a strong year. Yarrow Bioscience Inc. cut a potentially $1.36 billion deal with Shanghai Scizeng Medical Technology Co. Ltd. for an exclusive global ex-China license agreement for GS-098, a clinical-stage, first-in-class, humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor to treat Graves’ disease and thyroid eye disease. Dren Bio Inc. and Sanofi SA upped the ante on their March 2025 collaboration to help develop the myeloid cell engager DR-0201 in treating autoimmune diseases, with Dren now receiving an up-front $100 million and the possibility of $1.7 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Also, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is paying $950 million up front in cash to acquire Arthrosi Therapeutics Inc., which is developing a gout treatment.

ADEL wins $1.04B Sanofi deal for tau-targeting Alzheimer’s drug

ADEL Inc. closed a year-end licensing deal worth up to $1.04 billion with Sanofi SA for ADEL-Y01, a specific tau-targeting Alzheimer’s disease (AD) drug candidate in a U.S. phase I study. ADEL granted Sanofi exclusive global rights to the humanized monoclonal antibody and related backup compounds for $80 million up front and up to $1.04 billion total, inclusive of development and commercial milestone payments. ADEL is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales up to double-digit percentages.

Molecular glue degrader hits for Monte Rosa in phase I/II prostate cancer study

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. unveiled positive interim data from the ongoing phase I/II trial testing molecular glue degrader MRT-2359 in combination with androgen receptor (AR) inhibitor Xtandi (enzalutamide, Astellas Pharma Inc.) in heavily pretreated patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer bearing AR mutations. MRT-2359 is an orally bioavailable, GSPT1-directed therapy discovered and developed by Monte Rosa. A signal-confirming phase II study is slated for next year. The company’s stock (NASDAQ:GLUE), having traded as high as $18.66, was selling for $17.94, up $1.49.

Radiopharm Theranostics’ RAD-101 meets brain metastases endpoints

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd.’s radiotracer RAD-101 met the primary endpoint in 92% of patients in the phase IIb imaging trial in brain metastases, according to interim results. To date, 11 of the 12 patients treated with RAD-101 (F18-Pivalate) achieved concordance with MRI (the primary endpoint) as assessed by PET imaging of brain metastases. The results showed significant and selective tumor uptake, and images confirm metabolic activity in brain metastases compared to equivocal MRI findings. RAD-101 is a small-molecule imaging agent targeting fatty acid synthase radiolabeled with Fluorine-18.

Newco: Hits’ Hyperlab launches as ‘virtual AI lab’ for new drug discovery

Just as chemical companies turn raw materials (“such as polymers”) into valuable products (“plastics”) for profit, biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly using AI to transform raw data into “real drugs,” said Kim Woo-youn, CEO and cofounder of Hits Inc. The idea was behind Hits’ launch in 2020. Like many companies leveraging AI for pharmaceutical R&D, Hits is looking to reform traditional drug development, which typically takes 10 years and costs $2 billion with a one-in-9,000 “hit” rate.

The opioid crisis may not be front and center anymore, but it’s raging still. A major problem is that overdose-reversal drugs don’t last long enough to help users who opt out of hospital treatment after they are revived. Elysium Therapeutics Inc. CEO Greg Sturmer talks with Randy Osborne about his firm’s candidate for a solution to the medical and societal problem. The NIH – which has been helpful to Elysium since the company’s founding – the FDA, and others are working to advance a longer-lasting reversal agent. Experiments already done with approved reversers, as well as computer modeling that’s been used by regulators previously, will help in the push, Sturmer said.

Also in the news

Abeona, Abpro, Algia, Amphastar, Anavex, Biocryst, Celltrion, Fibrogen, Fortress, Hansa, Innoviva, Jade, Janssen, Lenz, Leo, LIB, Link Cell, Milestone, Moderna, Neuronasal, Oniria, Ophidion, Pfizer, Pilatus, Swixx, Silence, Spruce, Tiziana, Vanda, Vor