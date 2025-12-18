Eli Lilly and Co. disclosed positive top-line data from the phase III Attain-Maintain trial with orforglipron, a once-daily oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. The compound was tested for weight maintenance over 52 weeks after initial treatment for 72 weeks with the highest tolerated doses of Novo Nordisk A/S’ GLP-1 drug Wegovy (semaglutide) and Lilly’s GIP/GLP-1 dual agonist Zepbound (tirzepatide). Enrolled were participants from the Surmount-5 weight study, in which Lilly tested Zepbound, who were offered the chance to be re-randomized to receive orforglipron or placebo. Lilly said that at one year orforglipron met the primary and all key secondary endpoints vs. placebo, delivering superior weight maintenance as an adjunct to a healthy diet and physical activity, using the efficacy estimand and modified treatment-regimen estimand.

AI drug developer Insilico to raise $292 million in Hong Kong IPO

Insilico Medicine Inc. plans to raise HK$2.27 billion (US$292 million) in its IPO on the Hong Kong Securities Exchange to advance its clinical pipeline and invest further in generative AI and automated laboratories. The global offering will consist of 94.690 million shares priced at HK$24.05 per share, with trading expected to begin on Dec. 30. Nearly half of the proceeds from the IPO will fund clinical development of Insilico’s pipeline, with about 20% going toward research and development of early stage candidates, 15% supporting development of new generative AI models, and the rest going to further develop automated labs and working capital.

Rznomics drives $31M Kosdaq IPO for RNA gene therapies

Rznomics Inc. continued South Korea’s year-end biotech rally with a ₩46.35 billion (US$31.35 million) IPO Dec. 18. Proceeds will fund Seongnam-si, South Korea-based Rznomic’s pipeline of gene therapies, built on the company’s trans-splicing ribozyme RNA Replacement Enzyme technology platform. The stock sale closely follows Aimedbio Inc.’s $48 million IPO Dec. 4, which marked the largest Kosdaq listing this year. Orum Therapeutics Inc. kicked off South Korea’s 2025 biotech listings with a $35 million raise in February, followed by Immuneoncia Therapeutics Inc. ($24 million in May) and G2Gbio Inc. ($38 million in August).

Clinical momentum lifts biopharma stocks into year-end

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index extended its autumn rally, finishing November up 23.41% for the year. Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. rose on improving regulatory clarity around Eylea HD (aflibercept) and continued Dupixent (dupilumab) growth. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc surged after phase III data positioned Ziihera (zanidatamab) as a potential new first-line standard in HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

HIV research is close to a cure but far from ending the pandemic

Advances in antiretroviral therapy now allow people living with HIV to lead normal lives with undetectable and nontransmissible levels of the virus in their blood. Yet that reality is limited to those with access to treatment. More than 40 million people worldwide live with HIV, with over a million new infections and hundreds of thousands of deaths each year, underscoring that major challenges remain. “There is always a risk that there will be unequal access to HIV prevention and treatment. For that reason, global health organizations as well as pharmaceutical companies must always be aware of this risk and do whatever possible to mitigate the risk,” Anthony Fauci told BioWorld.

Also in the news

4D, Alnylam, Alvotech, Antengene, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Avacta, Bavarian Nordic, Caris, CNS, Compugen, Cytoagents, Eli Lilly, Fibrobiologics, Galderma, GSK, Hansa, Immunity, Immunome, IO Biotech, Kodiak, Kyverna, Maia, Medi&Gene, Merck & Co., Nanology, Nature Cell, Nektar, Norgine, Oncolytics, Pfizer, Processa, Protalix, Roche, SAB, Sanofi, Secarna, Sol-Gel, Soligenix, T-Curx, Thryv, Topadur, Traws, Vir, Vistagen, Vyne, Yarrow