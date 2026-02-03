Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Phase I
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd, of Sydney Paxalisib Dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor Late-stage (stage IV) metastatic triple-negative breast cancer Paxalisib in combination with pembrolizumab, chemotherapy showed 2/2 patients achieved partial responses; confirmed complete metabolic response following re-treatment with the combo (under expanded access protocol) in 1 advanced metastatic TNBC patient; median time on treatment to date 6.1 months; favorable safety, tolerability profile at the 30-mg daily dose 1/28/2026
Phase II
Innocare Pharma Ltd., of Beijing Soficitinib (ICP-332) TYK2 inhibitor Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis> Soficitinib achieved multiple efficacy endpoints; improvements from baseline in EASI at week 4 were 78.2% at 80 mg and 72.5% at 120 mg vs. 16.7% for placebo; statistically significant higher EASI-75 response rate with both soficitinib doses (64% for each; difference vs. placebo, 56%) than with placebo and a greater percentage of Validated Investigator Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis score of 0 or 1 and improvement of 2 or more points at week 4 at 80-mg soficitinib vs. placebo (36%; difference vs. placebo, 32.0%, p=0.005); significant improvement in quality of life; substantial reductions in Pruritus NRS severity and frequency scores observed on day 2 of treatment compared to placebo, with continued improvement over time peaking at week 4 in severity and in frequency (all p<0.05); 80-mg and 120-mg soficitinib showed 72% achieved an improvement of 4 points or more at week 4 vs. 16% for placebo (p<0.0001); good tolerability and safety; published in JAMA Dermatology 1/30/2026
Jyong Biotech Ltd., of New Taipei City, Taiwan MCS-8 Plant-based drug Prostate cancer prevention Data showed statistically significant reduction in total cholesterol levels (p=0.036); statistically significant increase in serum lactate dehydrogenase levels observed in the placebo (p=0.024), no such increase was observed in the MCS-8; no serious adverse events 2/2/2026

