Australia’s Mesoblast plans to evaluate its stem cell therapy in patients infected with COVID-19

PERTH, Australia – Australian stem cell therapy company Mesoblast Ltd. plans to evaluate its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) candidate, remestemcel-L, in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S., Australia, China and Europe.

The company is in active discussions with various governments, regulatory authorities, medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies to implement these activities.

“What people are dying of is acute respiratory distress syndrome, which is the body’s immune response to the virus in the lungs, and the immune system goes haywire, and in its battle with the virus it overreacts and causes severe damage to the lungs,” Mesoblast CEO Silviu Itescu told BioWorld.

“We’re going to be evaluating whether an injection of our cells intravenously can tone down the immune system just enough so it gets rid of the virus but doesn’t destroy your lungs at the same time.”

Recently published results from an investigator-initiated clinical study conducted in China reported that allogeneic MSCs cured or significantly improved functional outcomes in all seven treated patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Silviu Itescu, CEO, Mesoblast

“We have now looked at our own data in lung disease in adults where half the patients had the same kind of inflammation in the lungs as you get with coronavirus, and our cells significantly reduced the inflammation and significantly improved lung function,” Itescu said, noting that he is awaiting emergency use authorization to treat patients under a clinical trial protocol.

In a post-hoc analyses of a 60-patient randomized controlled study in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), remestemcel-L infusions were well-tolerated, significantly reduced inflammatory biomarkers, and significantly improved pulmonary function in those patients with elevated inflammatory biomarkers.

Since the same inflammatory biomarkers are also elevated in COVID-19, those data suggest that remestemcel-L could be useful in the treatment of patients with ARDS due to COVID-19. The COPD study results have been submitted for presentation at an international conference, with full results to be submitted for publication shortly.

Mortality in COVID-19-infected patients with the inflammatory lung condition is reported to approach 50% and is associated with older age, co-morbidities such as diabetes, higher disease severity, and elevated markers of inflammation.

Current therapeutic interventions do not appear to be improving in-hospital survival, and remestemcel-L has potential for use in the treatment of ARDS, which is the principal cause of death in COVID-19 infection.

Itescu said he didn’t know of any other stem cell companies that were doing this. He said that other companies could try the approach from a research perspective but that Mesoblast has all the patents locked down.

The company’s intellectual property portfolio encompasses more than 1,000 patents or patent applications in all major markets and includes the use of MSCs obtained from any source for patients with ARDS, and for inflammatory lung disease due to coronavirus (COVID-19), influenza and other viruses.

Remestemcel-L is being studied in numerous clinical trials across several inflammatory conditions, including in elderly patients with lung disease and adults and children with steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease (aGVHD).

Mesoblast’s stem cell therapy is currently being reviewed by the FDA for potential approval in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory aGVHD. The company submitted the final module of a rolling BLA in January.

Remestemcel-L is being developed for rare pediatric and adult inflammatory conditions. It is an investigational therapy comprising culture-expanded MSCs derived from the bone marrow of an unrelated donor and is administered in a series of intravenous infusions.

The stem cell therapy is believed to have immunomodulatory properties to counteract the inflammatory processes that are implicated in several diseases by down-regulating the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, increasing production of anti-inflammatory cytokines, and enabling recruitment of naturally occurring anti-inflammatory cells to involved tissues, according to Mesoblast.