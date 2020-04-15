Other news to note for April 15, 2020

1Health.io, of San Francisco, reported the immediate availability of 50,000 COVID-19 test kits that are U.S. FDA approved for telehealth- or other provider-supervised self-collection. 1Health.io and its lab partners are ramping up to provide 300,000 test kits by May to increase widespread testing capacity in the U.S.

3M Co., of St. Paul, Minn., filed a legal action in federal court in Florida against an Orlando-based defendant. The company is alleging that the defendant twice attempted to fraudulently sell tens of millions of likely nonexistent 3M N95 respirators at grossly inflated prices to the federal Division of Strategic National Stockpile, all the while falsely affiliating itself with 3M. The complaint seeks injunctive relief to require Geftico LLC to cease its alleged illegal activities and requests damages. 3M said it will donate any damages recovered to COVID-19-related nonprofit organizations.

Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., reported the launch of its third COVID-19 test, a lab-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG, that identifies if a person has had the novel coronavirus.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a New York-based clinical-stage company developing gene therapies for neurological diseases, reported its collaboration with Invitae Corp., a medical genetics company, in the Detect Lysosomal Storage Diseases program to facilitate faster diagnoses for children with lysosomal storage disorders, including GM1 gangliosidosis and GM2 gangliosidosis.

Babson Diagnostics, of Austin, Texas, said it will launch a COVID-19 serology testing service. Babson is developing its COVID-19 serology assays to run on the Siemens Healthineers Atellica Solution, which enables high-performance assays and high-throughput processing.

Biological Specialty Co., of Colmar, Pa., launched an at-home blood donation service for COVID-19-positive patients.

Centogene NV, of Rostock, Germany, said that it will open a new laboratory in Hamburg, Germany, acquiring the former laboratory facilities and equipment of Provecs Medical GmbH, a company formerly active in cancer immunotherapy. The laboratory, which is scheduled to open this month, will enable increased testing capacity for COVID-19 and will result in the expansion of capacity for the company’s diagnostic testing of rare genetic diseases.

Cohealo, of Boston, reported a partnership with the American Hospital Association, Federal Emergency Management Agency, group purchasing organizations and health care systems, to deploy the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve plan, a loan program with the goal of providing ventilators to coronavirus patients.

Dearborn, Mich.-based Envisiontec Inc. said it has successfully completed a clinical trial to use its 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 testing and has the capability to produce up to 1 million swabs per day.

Essence Group, of Herzliya, Israel, said its Care@Home technology will be installed in makeshift “Corona-Hotels” across the Netherlands, with an eye toward freeing up hospital intensive care unit beds.

Los Angeles-based Eyenuk Inc. said it has successfully fulfilled a Public Health England contract to use its Eyeart artificial intelligence eye screening system to grade 60,000 patient image sets from six National Health Service diabetic eye screening programs.

GE Healthcare Inc., of Chicago, released its Mural Virtual Care Solution, a remote patient data monitoring tool to help clinicians support the most critical COVID-19 patients across the hospital or health system.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Healthspace Data Systems Ltd. said it has begun setup to deploy its Hscloud Suite COVID-19 contact tracing platform for Hawaii. The state initially will pilot the platform internally before releasing it within the state to automate contact tracing efforts in the larger population.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., of Coralville, Iowa, has expanded its coronavirus product line with a new COVID-19 primer-probe panel in ratios set forth in the World Health Organization/Berlin panel. The qPCR primers and probes kits will be available for shipping to laboratories in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific region within the next few days.

Nag Inc., of Claremont, Calif., said it has developed a web solution that will improve management of COVID-19 by focusing lockdown measures on areas with high levels of infection.

Hong Kong-based Prenetics Ltd., also known as CircleDNA, reported the launch of Project Screening by Circle in collaboration with Prudential Hong Kong, Xcelom Ltd., and other local organizations. The initiative aims to make RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 widely available in Hong Kong.

Promis Neurosciences Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, is teaming up with Hans Frykman, medical director of Neurocode Labs and UBC Diagnostic Services Lab, both of Vancouver, to develop a high-throughput, highly specific serological assay to detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Q-Centrix LLC, of Portsmouth, N.H., said it will provide a free platform for clinicians to capture critical COVID-19 data for the National Healthcare Safety Network and Federal Emergency Management Agency. The company also will abstract the coronavirus and other data at cost.

San Diego-based Shadowbox Inc. released its COVID-19 Dx Hubsm technology platform, designed to triple the COVID-19 testing capacity of diagnostic labs across the U.S.

Sygnature Group, of Nottingham, U.K., is supporting the U.K. government’s COVID-19 testing strategy with the loan of its Tecan Freedom Evo 100, which will be used to help automate and accelerate the analysis of samples at the new Lighthouse Labs in Milton Keynes.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, said it has successfully registered with the U.S. FDA as a medical device establishment, allowing it to import COVID-19 test kits and related equipment into the country.

Atlanta-based Uchimura Robotics LLC has been selected by UVD Robots ApS, of Odense, Denmark, as the latter’s distribution partner for fully autonomous ultraviolet disinfecting (UVD) robots effective against COVID-19. The collaboration covers Georgia and the Carolinas.