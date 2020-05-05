Regulatory action for May 5, 2020

|Company
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., of Hercules, Calif.
|SARS-CoV-2 Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) test kit
|Molecular test that runs on Bio-Rad's QX200 and QXDx ddPCR systems
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal, anterior nasal and mid-turbinate nasal swab specimens as well as nasopharyngeal wash/aspirate and nasal aspirate specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Euroimmun U.S. Inc., a Perkinelmer Inc. company, of Mountain Lakes, N.J.
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 ELISA (IgG) serology test
|Serology IgG test
|For the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma (K+-EDTA, Li+-heparin, Na+-citrate)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Lifesignals Group Inc., of Fremont, Calif.
|Lifesignals ECG Remote Monitoring Patch
|Disposable wireless remote monitoring system
|For continuous collection of electrocardiography and heart rate monitoring in ambulatory, hospital, healthcare and home settings
|Received CE mark
|Nuvasive Inc., of San Diego
|Modulus ALIF
|Porous titanium implant
|For the anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedure
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Nuvasive Inc., of San Diego
|Cohere TLIF-O
|Porous PEEK implant
|For the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Vitalconnect Inc., of San Jose, Calif.
|Vitalpatch
|Wireless, biosensor technology
|Detects changes in the QT interval of hospitalized patients undergoing drug treatment for COVID-19
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
