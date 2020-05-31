ASCO20: Exelixis reports improved response rates in solid tumor study

In data taken from three expansion cohorts of Exelixis Inc.’s phase Ib study of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, a 27% objective response rate (ORR) was seen in those with immune checkpoint inhibitor-pretreated non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

When the COSMIC-021 trial was enrolling, the best response to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy was a partial response in three (10%) patients, stable disease in seven (23%) patients, progressive disease in 14 (47%) patients and unknown in five (17%) patients.

The initial results, presented at this weekend’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual meeting, came from the trial’s cohort seven, including 30 patients who had received prior therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors, 87% of whom had received prior chemotherapy. Fifty percent of the patients received the cabozantinib and atezolizumab combination as second-line therapy and 50% as their third-line.

At the median 12.1-month follow-up, the investigator-assessed confirmed ORR per RECIST in solid tumors v. 1.1, the trial’s primary endpoint, was 27% The disease control rate was 83%, and the median progression-free survival was 4.2 months with 22 events (73%). The median response duration for all responding patients was 5.7 months.

The ASCO presentation prompted Piper Sandler analysts to write the new data support Cabometyx label expansions to add the next leg of growth. “These early data may enable accelerated approval in 2021,” they added.

The analysts forecast product sales of $776 million in 2020 and label expansions to “re-accelerate Cabometyx sales to $918 million in 2021.”

During a Q&A at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on May 19, Exelixis’ CEO and President Michael Morrissey was asked if it was possible, based on the COSMIC-021 data, to file for accelerated approval. Morrissey mentioned he was particularly interested in pursuing that regulatory path if the study’s prostate cancer cohort data continued to prove strong.

At ASCO, Exelixis presented updated biomarker results for that cohort, saying preliminary data from the analysis did not suggest an association between PD-L1 expression and antitumor activity, which the company said suggested that patients with or without PD-L1 may respond to treatment with the combination of cabozantinib plus atezolizumab. Comparison of baseline and circulating immune cell counts after 21 days showed a total increase in circulating T cells (CTLs) and a decrease in immunosuppressive cells. Subpopulations of CTLs also increased, with the largest accumulation observed for prolonged activated CTLs.

In the COSMIC-021 trial’s urothelial carcinoma (UC) expansion cohort, the ORR per RECIST v. 1.1 was 27%, with two complete responses. The disease control rate was 63%, the median duration of response was not yet reached and the longest ongoing response was 15.6 months. Median progression-free survival was 5.4 months. The preliminary data did not suggest an association between PD-L1 expression and tumor response.

COSMIC-021 is a multicenter, open-label study divided into dose-escalation and expansion cohort phases. The dose-escalation phase is for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma with or without prior systemic therapy or with inoperable, locally advanced, metastatic or recurrent UC, (including renal, pelvis, ureter, urinary bladder and urethra) after prior platinum-based therapy.

The 52-week trading range for Exelixis shares (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been wide, from a low of $13.67 to a high of $27.80. The rise in share price has been mostly since mid-March. An increase in clinical trial costs elevated Exelixis’s R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2020, with about $102 million invested, compared to $63 million for the comparable period in 2019. The company reported an expansion of its clinical trial program for cabozantinib, which included COSMIC-021 plus COSMIC-312 and COSMIC-313. In January, the Alameda, Calif.-based company said it planned to further expand an existing metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer cohort of COSMIC-021.

On Jan. 14, the FDA approved Cabometyx for treating patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who have been previously treated with sorafenib. Barely five months later, the FDA approved Genentech Inc.’s Tecentriq for first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression (PD-L1 stained ≥ 50% of tumor cells [TC ≥ 50%] or PD-L1 stained tumor-infiltrating immune cells [IC] covering ≥ 10% of the tumor area [IC ≥ 10%]), with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

Exelixis and Genentech parent Roche Holding AG are co-funding three new phase III CONTACT trials of Tecentriq and Cabometyx in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and RCC.