In the clinic for June 10, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|Marzaa (marzeptacog alfa, activated)
|Factor VIIa agonist
|Bleeding disorder
|Findings from pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic study supported subcutaneous dosing regimen for planned phase III registrational trial in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors
|Orpheris Inc., subsidiary of Ashvattha Therapeutics LLC, of Redwood City, Calif.
|OP-101
|Dendrimer-based acetylcysteine therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|In single subcutaneous dose study, OP-101 (4 or 8 mg/kg) in healthy volunteers was well-tolerated with only mild transient injection site reactions and no other adverse events, supporting use of maximum planned I.V. dose (8 mg/kg) in phase II study in individuals with severe infection
|Tychan Pte Ltd., of Singapore
|TY-027 (bifunctional peptide derivative)
|NK1 receptor antagonist; opioid receptor delta/mu agonist
|COVID-19 infection
|6-week trial set to begin through Singhealth Investigational Medicine Unit; efficacy data expected in third quarter of 2020
|Phase II
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|ABBV-3373
|Antitumor necrosis factor glucocorticoid receptor modulator
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Phase IIa study in adults with moderate to severe disease showed greater difference in primary endpoint change in DAS28-CRP from baseline to week 12 for study drug (-2.65) vs. prespecified historical adalimumab mean (-2.13) (p=0.022); evaluations of serum cortisol levels over 12 weeks indicated no systemic glucocorticoid effects
|Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Jerusalem
|Multimeric-001 (M-001)
|Non-flagellin-based, single-protein vaccine
|Influenza infection
|NIH clinical study report concluded that trial in 120 adult volunteers met primary objectives of safety and T-cell immune responses
|Dermata Therapeutics LLC, of San Diego
|DMT-310
|Freshwater sponge-based natural product
|Moderate to severe acne vulgaris
|At week 12, DMT-310 achieved Investigator Global Assessment success (at least a 2-point reduction and a score of 0 or 1) in 44.4% of patients vs. 17.8% of placebo patients (p=0.0003); mean change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count was -15.6 for drug and -10.8 for placebo (p=0.0017); mean change from baseline in non-inflammatory lesion count was -18.3 for drug and -12.4 for placebo (p=0.0027)
|Devonian Health Group Inc., of Quebec City
|Thykamine
|Interleukin-1 beta/TNF-alpha ligand modulator
|Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis
|Completed enrollment in study; top-line results expected in November 2020
|Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|OPT-302
|Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 trap
|Treatment-refractory persistent diabetic macula edema
|OPT-302 plus Eylea (aflibercept) improved Best Corrected Visual Acuity by 5 letters or more in 52% of patients, compared to 60% of patients receiving Eylea alone; 26.7% of patients taking the combination gained 10 letters or more compared to 22.5% for Eylea; 12% of patients taking the combination gained 15 letters or more compared to 7.5% for Eylea; 2.7% of patients taking the combination lost 5 letters or more compared to 5% for Eylea
|Pulmatrix Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|PUR-1900
|Inhaled formulation of antifungal itraconazole
|Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis
|Study suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase III
|Impel Neuropharma Inc., of Seattle
|INP-104 (dihydroergotamine mesylate)
|Intranasal formulation of ergot alkaloid
|Acute migraine
|Results showed pivotal Stop 301 study met primary objectives, with no new safety signals following delivery of DHE to upper nasal space; exploratory efficacy data observed 66.3% of patients achieved pain relief and 38% achieved pain freedom at 2 hours following first dose; in the primary safety set (n=185), 33.1% of patients who took an average of 2 or more treatments per the 28-day period during the 24-week treatment phase, achieved pain freedom at 2 hours; initial onset of pain relief began as early as 15 minutes for 16.3% of patients, which continued to improve over time; sustained pain freedom was observed in majority of patients, with 98.4% and 95% reporting no recurrence of migraine or use of rescue medications during the 24- and 48-hour periods after using INP-104 during weeks 21-24
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|First-line advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma
|Keytruda plus chemotherapy didn't improve progression-free survival or overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone by a statistically significant margin
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Abrocitinib
|Janus kinase 1 inhibitor
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|Jade Teen study met the co-primary endpoints of proportion of patients achieving an Investigator's Global Assessment 0 or 1 and a 2-point or greater reduction from baseline at week 12 and the proportion of patients who achieved at least a 75% or greater change from baseline in their Eczema Area and Severity Index EASI score at week 12; data will be presented at a future scientific meeting
