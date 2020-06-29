Avita Medical Ltd. reported that the scheme of arrangement to bring about the redomiciliation of the company and its subsidiaries (Avita Group) from Australia to the U.S. has been implemented. The company has a presence in Valencia, Calif., and Melbourne, Australia.

Ambry Genetics Corp., of Aliso Viejo, Calif., a part of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, has launched its Care for COVID program to help employers address the challenges around COVID-19 testing.

Biocardia Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., has resumed cases in the Cardiamp Heart Failure Trial. The first patient procedure completed since elective procedures were paused due to COVID-19 took place at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Fla., this month. New consents also have taken place at additional centers.

Pacheco, Calif.-based Biocare Medical LLC reported a partnership with Bethyl Laboratories Inc., of Montgomery, Texas, to develop targeted antibodies for cancer research and oncology diagnostics.

Munich-based Brainlab, the digital medical technology company, reported the acquisition of Level Ex, a Chicago-based company that creates medical video games designed to advance the clinical skills of physicians and surgeons. No financial details were disclosed.

Durect Corp., of Cupertino, Calif., said that, effective Dec. 22, 2020, Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., is terminating a license agreement and related R&D agreement related to the development and commercialization of a long-acting injectable HIV investigational product utilizing Durect’s Saber technology. As a result, Durect expects to recognize remaining deferred revenue of approximately $231 million in the second quarter of 2020, associated with the receipt of the upfront license and development milestone payment received from Gilead in 2019. The agreements originated in July 2019.

Icad Inc., of Nashua, N.H., said it has been added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, effective upon the opening of the U.S. stock markets June 29.

Milestone Scientific Inc., of Roseland, N.J., has been added to the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap indexes. The listings took effect after the market opened on June 29.

Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc., creator of AI-based medical imaging tools for cancer surgery, plans to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto on the week of June 29. The Toronto- and Dallas-based company is going public while it enters the commercial stage for its FDA-cleared OCT imaging platform. Perimeter Medical Imaging officials say their imaging platform is able to provide real-time, microscopic-scale imaging information during surgery. Perimeter’s ticker will be PINK, an allusion to the pink breast cancer allusion ribbons.

Sectra AB, of Linköping, Sweden, said it has signed a digital pathology contract with Region Västmanland, in central Sweden. The health care region already uses Sectra’s software for handling medical imaging, and the new contract will facilitate an integrated diagnostics workflow.

Mobile, Ala.-based Synergy Laboratories Inc. said it is now able to test for COVID-19 antibodies. The full-service diagnostics lab is using FDA-authorized serology tests from Beckman Coulter Inc., of Brea, Calif., and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., of Deerfield, Ill., a sector of Siemens AG, of Erlangen, Germany.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, is partnering with Meridian Health Services Network, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., to deploy COVID-19 testing throughout the U.S. Meridian has successfully completed CLIA validation testing for Todos’ antibody test.