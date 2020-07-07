On Tuesday, July 7, Judge Stacey Jernigan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas ruled that Endologix Inc. could take an initial draw of $10 million from a chapter 11 loan from its largest lender, Deerfield Partners.

A day earlier, Endologix filed a voluntary Chapter 11 case and a consensual plan of reorganization supported by Deerfield. The Irvine, Calif.-based maker of devices for aortic disorders will emerge from the reorganization as a private company. Deerfield's debt will convert to equity in the new company and new financing from Deerfield will enable Endologix to fully meet its financial obligations.

“As a private company under Deerfield’s ownership, Endologix will be well funded and have greater financial flexibility to invest in our business and our future,” a company spokesperson told BioWorld. “While we have been making similar investments for years, we look forward to accelerating R&D as a private company, extending our already strong portfolio, and ensuring we are positioned for continued growth and success in the long-term.”

Under the proposed reorganization, Endologix will be freed of $180 million of debt from its balance sheet on a net basis. About $130 million of that debt was held by Deerfield. In addition, Deerfield will provide $30.8 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing plus $30 million in exit financing. Endologix will roll over $50 million in first lien debt. The company expects to complete the restructuring by the end of October.

Endologix had been hard hit by the ban on elective or delayable surgeries across the world as a surge in patients with COVID-19 filled hospital beds and emptied stockpiles of personal protective equipment for health care workers. While those procedures have picked up again over the summer, rising rates of coronavirus infections in the majority of U.S. states in recent weeks and new outbreaks in parts of Europe and elsewhere threaten to lead to another pause in non-emergent surgeries with its attendant uncertainty for device manufacturers.

A difficult spring

“COVID-19 presented our industry and business with a hurdle: a delay in many [abdominal aortic aneurysm] procedures that, in turn, has negatively impacted revenue generated through the sale of our products,” the company said. “While we continue to believe the majority of these procedures will require treatment as the health care system regains capacity and patients become more confident receiving care in a hospital setting, it became clear that decisive action would be necessary to stabilize our business and ensure we are positioned for continued growth and success in the long term.”

In a May 11 earnings call to report on first quarter results, Endologix CEO John Onopchenko said that just 20% of the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) cases that would be treated under normal circumstances were undergoing surgery. BTIG’s Marie Thibault reported at that time that the company’s sales were down 58% on a year-to-year basis in April as AAA procedures “have been deferred to a greater degree than we anticipated given the high mortality rate associated with rupture.” After mid-April, management noted a steady improvement in sales.

“However, these milestones are outweighed by the high level of uncertainty COVID has introduced to the company’s near-term ability to continue operations, since there is now risk of tripping certain covenants in the company’s recent debt restructuring agreement,” Thibault said.

Endologix had restructured its debt in February. The deal depended on reaching specific revenue goals and milestones in the launch of the company’s Alto product, which have been complicated by the pandemic. It also called for repayment of about $11 million in debt in late 2020, which appeared increasingly unlikely in the current environment.

A voluntary recall of the company’s Ovation iX abdominal stent graft system in June compounded the company’s troubles. Endologix announced that the root cause of the polymer leaks noted in 2018 was not incorrect use of the device but material weaknesses caused during the manufacturing process. The leak could lead to a failed seal of the aneurysm and release liquid polymer into the body, causing a range of adverse events including unstable blood pressure, tissue necrosis, organ damage, cardiac arrest, and death. Adverse events related to the leaks have affected less than 1% of patients who have received the device since 2015. The device will remain on the market.

Moving forward

The company hopes that recent operational improvements will help it weather this financial storm.

“Over the last two years, we have made significant investments to improve how we design, produce, assess, and implement changes to our products, how we manage our supplier relationships, and how we share timely information to our physicians, patients, and regulators,” the spokesperson told BioWorld.

“We are proud of our accomplishments and product leadership, but we have, on occasion, been limited by our balance sheet and by the requirements imposed on us as a public company. Those challenges are eliminated through our agreement with Deerfield – and equally important, we will have a more certain and financially stable future.”

The company plans to continue to move products through its pipeline, including the commercial launch of Alto in the U.S. within weeks and in Europe later in 2020. Alto, a next-generation abdominal stent graft, received U.S. FDA premarket approval in March 2020. Alto is expected to replace the problematic Ovation iX system.

In addition, the company expects to begin enrollment of an anticipated 120 patients in the global Chevas One IDE trial in the third quarter. The Alto randomized clinical trial is scheduled to start later in 2020 with a target enrollment of 450 patients.