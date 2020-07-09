LONDON – Twenty-three pharma companies are joining forces in the AMR Action Fund and have raised $1 billion in new money for the clinical development of antibiotic drugs addressing the most resistant bacteria.

Working with philanthropic backers, the fund aims to bring two to four new antibiotics through to approval by 2030.

Pharma companies that have shunned antibiotics over the past decade now say they will “strengthen and accelerate” antibiotic development, providing much-needed financial resources and technical support to biotech companies.

The AMR Action Fund, an initiative of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), based in Geneva, launched July 9 at simultaneous events in the U.S. and Europe. Emphasizing the geographical scope, a further event will be held in Japan on July 10.

The $1 billion fund will rescue an antibiotic pipeline that is on the “verge of collapse,” said David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly and Co., and president of IFPMA. “The AMR Action fund will support innovative antibiotic candidates through the most challenging later stages of drug development,” he said.

The industry’s propping up of the pipeline will give governments time to make the necessary policy reforms, to stimulate demand and incentivize future investment.

In IFPMA’s view, policy makers need to enact market-based reforms, including reimbursement reforms and new pull incentives, to revitalize the market and drive sustainable investments in antibiotic R&D.

In the meantime, the AMR fund will invest in smaller biotechs that are developing novel antibiotics, providing technical support to those portfolio companies, and giving them access to the expertise and resources of pharma, such as chemical libraries and toxicology assays.

AMR has the potential to dwarf COVID-19 in terms of deaths and economic costs, according to IFPMA. Each year, 700,000 people die from infections that have become resistant to current antibiotics, and it is estimated that without action that could rise to 10 million per year by 2050.

“Unlike COVID-19, AMR is a predictable and preventable crisis,” said Thomas Cueni, director general of IFPMA. “We must act together to rebuild the pipeline and ensure that the most promising and innovative antibiotics make it from the lab to patients,” he said.

The companies supporting the action fund are Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Glaxosmithkline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Leo Pharma A/S, H. Lundbeck A/S, Menarini Group, Merck KGaA, MSD, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novo Nordisk Foundation, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and UCB SA.

‘It’s about time’

Since the alarm on AMR was sounded in 2014 by the U.K. government sponsored O’Neill report, a number of global initiatives have taken shape to address the impending crisis.

Before the AMR Action fund, the largest of those was the U.S./U.K. CARB-X (Combatting Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Accelerator), which has $500 million from public sources and foundations to invest from 2016 – 2021, to advance programs to the end of phase I development.

As CARB-X was getting off the ground, the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) was formed in May 2016, with the aim of developing four new antibiotics, either by optimizing existing drugs or accelerating approvals of products coming through to market.

Another initiative is Novo Holdings’ Repair Impact Fund, established in 2018 with $165 million to invest in early stage AMR projects in biotechs. Commenting on the launch of the AMR Action fund, which Novo Holdings is backing, Kasim Kutay, CEO, said he is acutely aware the antibiotics market is dysfunctional and investors have fled the sector.

“The Action Fund is welcomed by us because we are focused on earlier stages; we were always hoping someone would come in and take on the later stages. $165 million is significant for one investor, but not in global terms,” Kutay said.

Alongside a stellar cast of pharma CEOs, heads of foundations and global organizations added further support.

Sally Davies, U.K. special envoy on AMR and former government chief medical advisor, said COVID-19 has exposed the fragility of health care systems and underlined the link between health and wealth. The AMR Action fund is a game-changer, she said, adding that “it’s about time” the industry put its weight behind the problem.

“The pharma industry is in a unique position to step up and make a difference, and that’s what they are doing,” Davies said. “I’m pleased [the AMR fund] will complement other initiatives, like GARDP.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said COVID-19 has “demonstrated all too well” the consequences of failing to invest in preparedness. While the pandemic struck worldwide in a few months, “AMR is a slow tsunami,” Ghebreyesus said. The experience of COVID-19 shows how important it is to accelerate efforts to address AMR.

It is certainly the case that COVID-19 has brought home how strong the link is between public health and the global economy, said Werner Hoyer, head of the European Investment Bank, which is backing the AMR Action fund. There’s an “enormous development gap” and it is of the “utmost importance” to act now, Hoyer said. “This fund has the potential to start turning things around.”

The launch of the AMR Action fund is a huge fillip for BEAM, an alliance of European biotechs that are working on early stage products, said BEAM President Florence Séjourné, who also is CEO of French startup Da Volterra SAS. “It’s definitely a wonderful opportunity for BEAM alliance members. It strengthens the idea that they can get products to market,” she said.

The clinical development, regulatory and market positioning advice provided by pharma companies will add value to the financial investment, Séjourné said.