Diagnosing fatty liver disease

About one in four adults worldwide have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD); however, most current noninvasive methods to detect NAFLD include inaccurate blood-marker tests or expensive imaging techniques. Researchers in Sweden, Germany and the U.K. applied machine learning methods to data from IMI DIRECT, a multicenter, prospective cohort study of European-ancestry adults recently diagnosed or at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, to improve clinical prediction of NAFLD by identifying sets of highly informative variables for the disease. The key measure was liver fat quantified by MRI. The team developed a total of 18 prediction models, ranging from very inexpensive models with modest accuracy to more costly biochemistry-based and/or omics-based models with great accuracy. They found that models using measures collected in clinical or research settings were adequate for predicting NAFLD. Adding detailed omics data significantly increased the predictive value of the models, with proteomic markers yielding the highest accuracy. “Our finding that a model focused on proteomic data yielded high predictive utility may warrant further investigation,” the authors wrote. “Our analysis also suggests that insulin sensitivity and beta-cell dysfunction may be involved in liver fat accumulation, which are at present not considered as features of conventional NAFLD risk models.” They published their work in the June 19, 2020, online issue of PLOS Medicine.

Assessing COVID-19 with lung ultrasound

Researchers at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark have shown that bedside lung ultrasound (LUS) can be a valuable tool for monitoring patients with severe COVID-19 disease, reducing the need for chest X-ray. The team used LUS to evaluate patients with verified COVID-19 who were in the intensive care unit and receiving ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. The LUS results were compared to C-reactive protein (CRP) and ventilator settings. A total of 10 patients were scanned the day after start of ECMO and every second day thereafter until they were weaned from ECMO, if possible. In all, 38 scans comprising 228 cineloops were recorded and analyzed with the use of a constructed LUS score. The findings showed patients with lower LUS scores over time were more capable of being weaned from ECMO. The LUS score correlated with CRP (R = 0.34; p < 0.03) and compliance (R = 0.60; p < -.0001). “Using a score for pulmonary changes, LUS may be used to distinguish patients with improving pulmonary function from patients with stationary or deteriorating function,” the authors wrote. “The LUS scores showed a moderate to strong correlation with compliance, through larger studies that include more patients are needed to confirm the results.” The study appeared in the July 2, 2020, online issue of Diagnostics.

Noncoding mutations contribute to heart disease

Investigators at the Icahn School of Medicine and Mount Sinai have identified new noncoding variants that contributed to congenital heart disease (CHD). As surgical and medical management of heart disease both have improved, more CHD patients survive into adulthood. However, survivors are often chronically ill. The authors looked for noncoding mutations because identifying the genetic basis of illness of CHD patients could improve treatments, and previous studies had shown that coding variants that led to CHD were frequently found in chromatin and other regulatory proteins, suggesting that noncoding regulatory variants might also play a role. Genotyping parent-child groups, they found that children with CHD had as many newly arising mutations in noncoding as coding regions of the genome, frequently in enhancer regions. “Our findings highlight the potential of [whole genome sequencing] to more fully elucidate the genetic architecture of CHD,” the authors wrote. Their work appeared in the June 28, 2020, online issue of Nature Genetics.