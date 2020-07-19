LONDON – From the start of the pandemic antibodies have been the main focus of attempts to understand the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 and ascertain what it will take for vaccines to be protective.

Now, the focus is widening to harder-to-measure T cells, with reports beginning to accumulate that people who test positive for the virus show a T cell adaptive immune response.

That is giving cause for hope that is possible to induce a protective response, given the evidence to date that antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 are extremely variable and in many cases, ephemeral.

In contrast, CD4 and CD8 T cell responses “look rather durable” and “they seem to be getting made in virtually all exposed people, from asymptomatic to severe [cases],” said Daniel Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London.

Altman, who is co-author of a review summing up what is known so far about T cell responses to the virus appearing in the current issue of Science Immunology, said it looks like T cells are very stimulated by SARS-CoV-2. “When T cells look at the virus, it looks as if they are looking at its entirety,” he said. In contrast antibodies focus on the spike protein by which the virus enters host cells.

The initial emphasis on antibody levels was appropriate, given the need to validate diagnostic tests and assess the response to vaccines targeted against the spike protein. “But the caveat now is that this is not reliable as a measure of prior exposure to the virus,” Altman said. “What I’ve tried to get across [in the review] is the conviction that antibodies look slightly precarious and transient, and T cells look long-lasting.”

Some of the evidence for durable T cell response comes from earlier research into the immune reaction to other coronaviruses, including the common cold virus and MERS and SARS, by Stanley Perlman, professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Iowa, who Altmann said, is regarded as “the godfather of coronavirus immunity”.

In a paper published in Immunity on July 14, Perlman considers lesson for COVID-19 immunity from other coronaviruses, noting antibody responses to these infections lack longevity. In contrast, T cells have been identified in patients who had SARS and MERS, four and six years post-infection.

“T cell responses to SARS and MERS have been observed to have enhanced durability relative to neutralizing antibody responses, and thus are crucial for longevity of immunity induced by vaccination,” Perlman says.

Adding to the significance of this historical data, contemporary studies have shown there is pre-existing T cell immune reactivity to SARS-CoV-2 in blood samples collected before the novel coronavirus emerged. It is suggested this reflects memory T cell reactions to other coronaviruses, though the clinical significance is unclear.

In one of the studies, scientists in Singapore also showed that 23 people who recovered from SARS contracted during the 2003 outbreak still possessed T cells against the virus 17 years later, and that these T cell also responded to SARS-CoV-2.

The first in vitro assessments of the full spectrum of the immune system reaction are beginning to appear. Research by scientists at the University of Melbourne, Australia, published in Nature Medicine last week, looked at plasma from 41 patients who experienced mild to moderate symptoms. There was a wide range of antibody levels, with statistical analysis showing the development of stronger SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses were associated with a subset of T cells.

Altmann said, “one of the many weird things about this virus,” is the discordant antibody and T cell response. “We’ve seen lots of data of people who have more T cells than antibodies. So if we had been able to measure T cells, we might have a better idea of what level of protection there is in the population,” he said.

There is the precedent of a T cell-based blood test for tuberculosis infection, but the level of understanding of the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 is not complete enough to know what to test for as yet.

None of this is to dismiss the relevance of antibodies. Even though they seem to wane quite quickly, a small number can be helpful. In addition, memory B cells are likely still primed against the spike protein and can generate antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

At the same time, antibodies and B cells work in tandem with T cells in resisting infection. Given this, emerging evidence that T cells are being generated against a wide spectrum of viral proteins is encouraging.

While for now the significance of observed T cells responses is unclear, Altmann said there is a need to ensure accumulating knowledge of the adaptive immune response is brought to bear in assessing reactions to COVID-19 vaccines that are in development.

That will contribute to finding out what correlates of protection are needed for vaccines to be effective.

“We can’t say if you get this level of antibodies or T cells, it is protective, and we urgently need to know,” Altmann said.