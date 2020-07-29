Data reported from ENCODE phase III

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Researchers from the Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) consortium reported data from the third phase of the project. Phase III data, which were published in more than a dozen papers in Nature and its sister journals on July 29, 2020, consisted of 6,000 experiments performed on around 1,300 samples.