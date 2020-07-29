Data reported from ENCODE phase III

BioWorld - Wednesday, July 29, 2020
July 29, 2020
By Anette Breindl
Researchers from the Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) consortium reported data from the third phase of the project. Phase III data, which were published in more than a dozen papers in Nature and its sister journals on July 29, 2020, consisted of 6,000 experiments performed on around 1,300 samples.
