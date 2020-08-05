Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc. (APT), of Gaithersburg, Md., said Mayo Clinic has committed $1.75 million as a lead investor in a $7 million convertible note financing round. The organization is collaborating with APT to conduct a clinical trial using Phagebank investigational therapy to address the significant unmet need for alternative treatments for chronic infections following joint replacement. Proceeds from the convertible note will support the initiation of the trial that is due to begin in the fall.

ARC Therapeutics Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., launched with a $6 million financing led by founding investor Eshelman Ventures LLC. With that funding, the company executed an exclusive license agreement with G1 Therapeutics Inc., also of Research Triangle Park, for its preclinical CDK2 inhibitor program and will use remaining funds from the financing to advance the program into the clinic. ARC said CDK2 is a known driver of abnormal cancer cell proliferation. The company’s initial focus will be to develop a selective inhibitor of CDK2 to treat patients whose tumors are insensitive to CDK4/6 inhibition. Under the terms for its deal with G1, ARC will make an up-front payment and G1 will receive equity in ARC.

Emerald Bioscience Inc., of Long Beach, Calif., said it raised approximately $7 million in a registered offering of an aggregate of 116.66 million units, each consisting of one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a purchase price of 6 cents per unit. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., said it priced its offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2028, representing an increase of $50 million in aggregate principal amount from the initially proposed offering size. The net proceeds will be used to repay the $353 million outstanding under its $600 million revolving credit facility, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

Gentibio Inc., of Boston, which is developing engineered regulatory T cells (EngTregs) programmed to treat autoimmune, alloimmune, autoinflammatory and allergic diseases, said it closed seed funding of $20 million led by Orbimed, Novartis Venture Fund and RA Capital Management. It also reported it had entered exclusive licensing partnerships with Seattle Children's Research Institute, Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason and Migal Galilee Research Institute to advance the company's immune tolerance platform. The organizations will exclusively license technologies to the company that overcome many of the current limitations of Treg therapeutics, including rarity and plasticity of endogenous Treg populations. Additionally, the company's platform will enable the scaled production of robust EngTreg cell therapy products that are antigen-specific and tunable.

Immunic Inc., of New York, said it priced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares at $18 each for proceeds of $90 million. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price. The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the ongoing clinical development of its three lead product candidates, IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856, including to investigate IMU-838 in a potential phase III program in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and for other general corporate purposes. Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) closed Aug. 5 at $18.04, down $1.39.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, said it received a $200 million low-interest, five-year term loan commitment from Osaka, Japan-based Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., bringing the latter’s total financing support to $600 million. The loan increases Myovant’s financing flexibility as it prepares for multiple potential product launches to treat advanced prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and endometriosis. Additionally, Myovant reported it had entered a three-year commercial collaboration agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, for services to support the planned commercialization of investigational drug candidate relugolix. It will become a nonexclusive distributor of relugolix for prostate cancer and the exclusive distributor of relugolix combination tablet for uterine fibroids and endometriosis in the U.S. Relugolix (120 mg) is under FDA priority review for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer, with a target action date of Dec. 20, 2020.

Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France, said it is negotiating up to €2 million (US$2.37 million) in loans that will be guaranteed by the French State. The finalization of those loans will be announced in due course, the company said.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., said it closed a registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1.71 million shares and 1.28 million common stock warrants at a combined purchase price of $5.82375 ($5.73 per share of common stock and $0.125 per full warrant). The warrants have an exercise price of $6 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of two years.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas, said it closed an oversubscribed $95 million series B financing led by Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC. Additional new investors include funds and accounts managed by Blackrock, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Invus, Casdin Capital, Franklin Templeton, Octagon Capital, Perceptive Advisors LLC, Sands Capital, Arrowmark Partners and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners. Also participating in the round were founding investors PBM Capital and Nolan Capital. Proceeds from financing will be used to advance the initial cohort of lead programs into the clinic, accelerate progress on anticipated IND submissions, build a commercially scalable GMP manufacturing facility and continue development of the company’s extensive portfolio of potentially curative gene therapies in partnership with the UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program. The company said it expects to file four INDs by the end of next year, with TSHA-101 initiating clinical studies later this year for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. That will be followed by TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome, TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder and TSHA-104 for the treatment of SURF1 deficiency. Taysha disclosed a $30 million seed financing in April.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of London, closed its registered direct offering of American depositary shares (ADSs) on Nasdaq, having issued about 11 million ADSs at a price of $5.20 apiece, for gross proceeds of about $57.25 million. Net proceeds are expected to help advance clinical development of foralumab, initiate a trial in hepatocellular carcinoma with milciclib, expedite clinical development of TZLS-501 for COVID-19 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Thinkequity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc., acted as the sole placement agent.