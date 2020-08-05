Matterhorn Bioscience AG has launched to develop T-cell receptor therapies based on the power of MR1T cells that have been found to find and kill a range of tumors in various tissue organs.

Versant Ventures has made a $30 million commitment to Matterhorn, which was founded by researchers at the University of Basel.

The company founders began researching MR1 about a decade ago, and four years ago described the utility of MR1T cells as cancer therapies. New research has found that while MR1T cells universally recognize and target cancer-specific metabolites presented by the MR1 molecule expressed on malignant cells, existing T-cell receptor therapies can only recognize the peptides in certain cancer patients.

MR1 is the same in all patients as it binds metabolite antigens highly specific to cancer cells shared across liquid and solid tumors.

Lucia Mori, co-founder and Matterhorn’s chief scientific officer, is on the faculty at the University Hospital of Basel’s biomedicine department. She has focused on TCR antigen recognition and non-classical T-cell immunity for the past 34 years. It wasn’t always obvious that MR1 had utility in cancer, Mori told BioWorld. That type of recognition, which came just recently, by this T-cell receptor was a surprise, she said.

“These unexpected responses,” Mori said, “were discovered by accident.”

It also took a while for immunologists to understand the concept, she added.

The other co-founder is Gennaro De Libero, a professor in the biomedicine department at the University of Basel, who studies adaptive and innate T cells specific for non-peptidic antigens. He has been principal researcher on projects that include the discovery and preclinical development of a new generation of tuberculosis vaccines, the identification of lipid antigens expressed by leukemia cells that stimulate non-conventional CD1-restricted T-cell responses and combating antibiotic-resistant pneumococci by novel strategies based on in vivo and in vitro host-pathogen interactions.

Alex Mayweg, managing director, Versant

“It’s really for me, coming out of the field of almost immune surveillance, the mechanism of surveillance of what is happening inside cells,” Alex Mayweg, a managing director at Versant and board member of Matterhorn, told BioWorld about the new company. The company is based on a pan-cancer view, he added, because the company is tissue agnostic.

“This is yet another precision medicine approach,” said Mayweg, who was previously global head of chemistry at Roche Holding AG. He has a doctorate in organic chemistry from Oxford University with post-doctorate training at Stanford University.

Mayweg said Matterhorn, which has about 10 employees now and will grow to 20 or 25 in the next few months, should be clinic-ready by the end of next year or the beginning of 2022.

The company is part of Versant’s Ridgeline Discovery Engine, which is based in Basel. Ridgeline was built to enable early stage companies that are emerging in Europe to grow into fully international positions. Matterhorn’s University of Basel team is now building the platform of MR1-binding metabolites with Ridgeline Discovery Engine scientists in Basel. They are also developing a portfolio of TCR therapies. Mori said she expects the development of another candidate at the end of 2020.

It’s an ambitious plan but a realistic one, Mori said about the company whose name comes from the 14,692-foot-high mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy.

Versant was founded 21 years ago and set the stage for more than 75 of the companies it has shepherded to be acquired or launch IPOs. Its seventh fund, valued at $600 million, closed in December 2018 and is now being invested. The company has a strong presence in Europe and had an interest in new modalities and technologies that include gene editing and cell therapy.