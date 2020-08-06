|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|RG-6346
|RNAi targeting hepatitis B virus mRNA
|Chronic hepatitis B virus infection
|In group C, 9 of 10 participants who received RG-6346 and a nucleoside analogue and completed the treatment period achieved ≥1 log10 IU/mL reduction in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) at day 112; mean reduction in HBsAg at day 112 was 1.39 log10 IU/mL for the 1.5-mg/kg dose, 1.80 log10 IU/mL for the 3-mg/kg dose and 1.84 log10 IU/mL for the 6-mg/kg dose
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|Nedosiran
|RNAi targeting lactate dehydrogenase
|Primary hyperoxaluria 1, 2 and 3 (PH1, PH2 and PH3)
|In the Phyox3 open-label extension, 8 of 8 patients with PH1 achieved normalization or near-normalization urinary oxalate levels (Uox) at day 120 with a mean Uox of 0.404 mmol/1.73m2 BSA/24 hr; 1 of 3 patients with PH2 achieved normalization of Uox
|Personalized Stem Cells Inc., of Poway, Calif.
|PSC-01
|Adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction cells
|Knee osteoarthritis
|Completed enrollment in the study; data expected by the end of 2020
|Precigen Triple-Gene, a unit of Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|INXN-4001
|Nonviral plasmid expressing SDF-1alpha, VEGF165 and S100A1
|Chronic heart failure
|Half of the 10 patients had a 5-point improvement in their total KCCQ score 6 months after treatment; 4 of 8 evaluable patients had a >50-meter improvement in their 6-minute walk time at 6 months
|Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd., of Singapore
|CD30 CAR T
|Autologous cell therapy
|Relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma
|For the 41 patients, 1-year survival was 94% in phase I/II study; of patients with complete responses, 61% had no evidence of recurrence after 1 year
|Phase II
|Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J.
|rhu-pGSN
|Recombinant human plasma gelsolin
|Hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Enrolled first patient in study testing 3 doses of the drug; primary endpoint is survival without organ failure and without mechanical ventilation, vasopressors or dialysis on day 14
|Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan, unit of Idorsia Ltd, of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Daridorexant
|Dual orexin receptor antagonist
|Insomnia
|In dose-confirmation study in 47 adults in Japan, study drug showed dose-dependent decrease in wake after sleep onset (WASO) at day 1 and 2 and decreased latency to persistent sleep in dose-dependent manner; improvements seen on measures such as subjective WASO, subjective latency to sleep onset and subjective total sleep time
|Medicinova Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Ibudilast (MN-166)
|Phosphodiesterases 4 and 10 inhibitor
|Alcohol use disorder
|Drug reduced the number of heavy drinking days compared to placebo (p=0.03) and attenuated alcohol cue-elicited activation in the bilateral ventral striatum (p=0.02)
|Nordic Nanovector ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|Betalutin
|CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide conjugate
|Relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma
|Independent review committee recommended company focus on the 15-MBq/kg Betalutin dosage arm and discontinue the 20-MBq/kg dose
|Phase III
|Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Ofev (nintedanib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases with a progressive phenotype
|In the Inbuild study, at 52 weeks, 43.4% of patents taking Ofev had a >5% absolute decline in forced vital capacity (FVC), compared to 55% of patients taking placebo; >10% FVC was seen in 28.3% and 36.6% of patient taking Ofev and placebo, respectively
|Levo Therapeutics Inc., of Chicago
|LV-101 (intranasal carbetocin)
|Oxytocin-receptor agonist
|Prader-Willi syndrome
|Primary endpoint for the 9.6-mg dose of LV-10 was not met; 3.2-mg dose improved the Hyperphagia Questionnaire for Clinical Trials (HQ-CT) score (p=0.016); HQ-CT scores for combined doses produced a p-value of 0.055; 3.2-mg dose also improved clinical global impression of change (p=0.027) and the PWS Anxiety and Distress Behaviors Questionnaire (p=0.027)
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Ofatumumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD20
|Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
|Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed drug reduced annualized relapse rate by 51% and 58% compared to teriflunomide in the Asclepios I and II studies, respectively (p<0.001 for both); drug reduced risk of confirmed disability worsening at 3 months by 34% (p=0.002) and at 6 months by 32% (p=0.01)
|Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J.
|CPI-613 (devimistat)
|Targets the mitochondrial tricarboxylic acid cycle
|Metastatic pancreatic cancer
|Completed target enrollment of 500 patients in the Avenger 500 study
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.