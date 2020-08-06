Real-world evidence (RWE) and clinical trial data might seem to bear little resemblance to each other, but Naomi Aronson, executive director for clinical evaluation at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, said there are problems common to both. The most significant of these is an absence of validated outcomes measures for many conditions, measures Aronson said are “desperately” needed in order to make an appropriate coverage determination.

Aronson spoke on a webinar that addressed the use of RWE for coverage, hosted by the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC). She said there is a series of persistent issues with evidence in general, such as whether the study’s patient population translates to the population that would use or receive the device in routine clinical care. The comparator treatment is another issue, with some comparators offering little more than a straw man argument.

However, the problem of outcomes measures is “the largest issue of all,” Aronson said, adding that a particular outcome is meaningless unless it is appropriately measured. The predicament calls for a core set of validated outcome measures for different conditions, which would serve as the go-to measures, something payers need if device makers want to reduce the drag on affirmative coverage policies.

Eleanor Perfetto, executive vice president of strategic initiatives at the National Health Council, said outcomes measures needn’t be completely identical across studies and registries, but a core concept of the outcome and a related series of core measures and endpoints would solve a lot of problems. “We would all be talking the same language” in that scenario, even with some difference in interpretation of the core principles, Perfetto said, adding that these concepts would provide a common platform that would “help us to put our resources in the right place.”

Payers also focused on post-coverage data

Jeff Farkas, senior director of health policy and payment for Dublin-based Medtronic plc, said payers continue to scrutinize the evidence from post-coverage perspectives, despite any thinking that they let their guard down once coverage is granted. Farkas said CMS has led the way where the use of RWE is concerned, but noted that device makers see private payers as persistently hesitant to make use of RWE for coverage decisions.

Gregory Daniel, head of U.S. health care policy at Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif., said RWE can also be used to support value-based program (VBP) design. Claims data won’t always suffice to provide information on outcomes of interest, such as quality of life parameters, but this kind of data can be expensive to obtain from electronic health records (EHRs).

Still, some registries impose requirements that are perceived by clinical staff as onerous, and Daniel said there is a need for registries that ask for a smaller set of high-priority measures and data elements. These data points can be linked to claims data and EHRs to provide a more comprehensive picture when needed, and Daniel said the FDA and its partners at MDIC have applied a considerable amount of effort to make registry development and utilization more efficient via the National Evaluation System for Health Technology (NEST) program.

Private payers not averse to RWE

Aronson said she takes exception to “the notion that health plans are wary of real-world evidence.” The bulk of the data stemming from a drastic increase in organ transplants in the mid-1980s was derived from registries, such as the United Network for Organ Sharing registry. By 1986, private payers were nearly universally covering organ transplants on the basis of the UNOS and other registries.

“There is no dichotomy in our minds that somehow RWE is different, inferior, or novel, or something we have to think about,” Aronson continued, adding this does not relieve the sponsor of the necessity of ensuring that the data are fit for purpose. She seconded Daniel’s remarks about the need for less administratively demanding registries, but added, “I think that’s true for classic [clinical] trials as well.”

Earlier engagement between payers and sponsors could help the latter build the appropriate data collection mechanisms into their plans from the outset instead of backing into an RWE plan halfway through the development process. Aronson said, however, that the Medicare coverage with evidence development (CED) mechanism is difficult to translate into private pay because most contracts with device makers lack the required flexibility. Payers are often possessed of “a great reluctance to become involved in something that is perceived to be a take-back,” should the evidence development effort falter and lead to a reversal of an affirmative coverage determination, Aronson said.

However, there is a philosophical roadblock as well. Payers see themselves as purchasers of care, and perceive evidence development as the sponsor’s responsibility. Any deviation from that approach is seen as a case of cost shifting, Aronson said.

Perfetto said patients generally favor the use of RWE in decision making, and are moderately supportive of RWE for expansions of a device’s indication for use. Conversely, patients “were very much against” the use of RWE for a drug or device that lacks an existing U.S. FDA approval, a finding she said was not particularly surprising.

Patients are keen on being involved in the development of RWE, given the perception that claims data do not reflect the patient-level experience. Perfetto said patients with atrial fibrillation are concerned that registry and claims data fail to account for the lag time between disease onset and diagnosis. Any RWE research that starts at the date of diagnosis is likely to omit several years of disease progression as well as any attendant misdiagnoses.

Perfetto said device makers and payers would do well to engage patients when assembling VBP agreements, which would ensure the agreement includes measures that patients see as important. Patients also want some transparency in these agreements in terms of endpoints, and Perfetto remarked that the addition of patient-centered core outcome sets can provide data that will improve the performance of these agreements.