Facilitating analysis of scratch wound healing tests

In vitro scratch wound healing assays are widely used to determine cellular migration and proliferation in disease and regenerative processes, but open-source programs to analyze in vitro scratch wound healing assays, such as ImageJ, are time-consuming and limit throughput due to manual tuning needs. To that end, researchers at Universidad de los Andes in Colombia have developed an optimized plugin for ImageJ to automatically detect wound healing size, correct the average wound width by considering its disposition and quantify other parameters such as area, wound area fraction, average wound width and width deviation of the wound images from a scratch wound healing test. The ImageJ plugin could help to standardize and better quantify different in vitro wound parameters with higher accuracy than current methods, the authors wrote. “Our plugin is easy to install and can be used with different operating systems. It can be adapted to analyze both individual images and stacks. Additionally, it allows the analysis of images obtained from bright field, phase contrast, and fluorescence microscopes. Their work was published online July 28, 2020, in PLos One.

Advanced imaging in children

A study led by Jennifer Marin at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh found that fewer children are undergoing computed tomography (CT) scans than a decade ago, reducing exposure to ionizing radiation and the risk of subsequent cancer, but overall advanced imaging in children has increased. A review of data on CT, ultrasonography and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) trends at 32 emergency departments (EDs) participating in the Pediatric Health Information System database between 2009 and 2018 showed that use of CT scans declined from about 3.9% to 2.9% over the study period. During the same time, ultrasonography more than doubled, from 2.5% to 5.8%, and MRI doubled from 0.3% to 0.6%. Overall, use of any of three modalities in children rose from 6.4% to 8.7%, suggesting that one in 12 today receives at least one of these tests during an ED visit. The largest decrease in CT rates were for concussion, appendectomy, ventricular shunt procedures and headaches. By contrast, ultrasonogaphy saw increases for abdominal pain and appendectomy, and MIR for ventricular shunt procedures, though usage varied across EDs. Overall, ED visit length stayed the same, while hospitalization and three-day ED revisit rates declined. The team published their findings online Aug. 3, 2020, in JAMA Pediatrics. In an accompanying editorial, Alan Schroeder and Daniel Imler, of Stanford University School of Medicine, warned that excessive imaging increases the number of incidental findings and false-positive results and leads to overdiagnosis. “Overdiagnosis has been well described for a number of pediatric conditions, including neuroblastoma, hypoxemia in bronchiolitis, mild traumatic brain injury, and bacteremia in urinary tract infection,” the authors wrote. “In each case, detection of the abnormality generally leads to more interventions but does not improve outcomes. In contrast to the harms associated with radiation from CT, where the mention of the word cancer dampens most families’ enthusiasm for testing, the harms associated with overdiagnosis are more nuanced.” They call for a multipronged approach to combat low-value MRI and ultrasonography in children, including the development of appropriate use criteria and price transparency to motivate parents to ask why an imaging test is being ordered.

